Arab Finance: First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) has introduced its new electronic point-of-sale (POS) payment service, as per an emailed press release.

The launch marks a strategic milestone in the bank’s journey to offer comprehensive payment solutions across the country, while reinforcing its role as a trusted acquiring partner for both online and in-store businesses.

The service is designed to provide merchants with secure and convenient payment acceptance, enabling card and contactless transactions while supporting the bank’s broader digital transformation strategy.

It builds on the success of the bank’s previously launched online payment acceptance service ‘Access by FABMISR’, extending the benefits of digital payments to physical stores. market.

Commenting on the service launch, Mariam El Samny, Head of Consumer Banking at FABMISR, said: "The launch of the POS business by FABMISR aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030 for digital transformation and the Central Bank of Egypt’s strategy for financial inclusion and sustainable economic development by facilitating wider access to secure, efficient, and innovative financial services for individuals and businesses."

Meanwhile, Shmais Fakhry, Head of Innovation Service & Acquiring Business at FABMISR, added: “With this launch, FABMISR strengthens its presence in Egypt’s rapidly evolving digital payments landscape, delivering innovative solutions that meet the growing needs of merchants and support the country’s economic development.”