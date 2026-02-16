Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) has launched a digital platform for economic performance services as a unified channel for providing specialized technical services to investors, as per a statement.

The launch comes within the state’s drive toward digital transformation and the development of the information infrastructure supporting investment services

The platform aims to facilitate access to services, improve performance efficiency, and accelerate procedures.

It offers financial restructuring services, company valuation, and feasibility studies alongside investment cost estimation.

In its initial phase, GAFI said applications for financial restructuring will be accepted through the digital platform while continuing in parallel with the existing paper-based system.

This step comes ahead of a full shift to electronic applications under the approved digital transformation plan, with the authority emphasizing that the parallel system will ensure uninterrupted service delivery during the transition.

Applications for economic performance services can be submitted through the platform at https://ep.gafi.gov.eg or by scanning the designated QR code.