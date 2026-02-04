Egypt - Octane, a digital payments platform focused on streamlining vehicle-related expenses in Egypt, has launched O-Tolls in collaboration with the National Company for Roads Building and Development, the company said.

With the new service, Octane becomes the first company in Egypt to digitise toll gate and truck-weighing payments for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles nationwide, using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology.

The initiative enables logistics companies and transport fleets to move seamlessly through more than 500 toll gates and weighing stations across the country, eliminating cash handling and paper-based settlement processes.

Through O-Tolls, companies can execute secure, instant digital payments while gaining real-time visibility into toll-related transactions. This enhanced transparency strengthens financial oversight, improves budgeting and planning accuracy, and boosts overall fleet management efficiency, while significantly reducing the risk of fraud or revenue leakage.

The service also improves the driver experience by minimising stoppage time and operational delays. Toll fees are a major cost component for logistics operators, accounting for 10% to 15% of total operating expenses (OPEX) for logistics and distribution companies, giving the solution strategic importance for the sector.

Amr Gamal, co-founder and chief executive of Octane, said the launch reinforces the company’s position as Egypt’s largest integrated digital payments network for fleets.

“Our mission is to digitise every aspect of vehicle-related spending, enabling organisations to transition from fragmented, cash-only models to a unified digital system that delivers accurate spend visibility and enhances financial planning,” Gamal said.

He added that strong early uptake—more than 100 companies joining within the first month—reflects the transport and logistics sector’s growing demand for technology-driven solutions that improve operational efficiency and ensure end-to-end cost control.

Backed by investors including Elsewedy Group, Algebra Ventures and El Shorouk, Octane recorded significant operational growth in 2025, processing more than EGP 13bn in digital transactions during the year. The company currently serves over 3,000 clients, manages the consumption of more than 270,000 vehicles, and tracks over 500 million litres of fuel through its platform.

Octane operates an integrated ecosystem that includes digital fuel payments, O-Store, a virtual marketplace for fleet supplies; O-Care, a nationwide network linking vehicles to more than 300 service centres; and Mint, an AI-powered smart maintenance application. With the launch of O-Tolls, the ecosystem now offers an end-to-end digital payment solution covering all major cost components of fleet operations, including tolls.

