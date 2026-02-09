Arab Finance: Egypt has signed a $3.5 billion spectrum allocation deal with its four mobile operators, marking the largest frequency agreement in the history of the country’s telecommunications sector since the introduction of mobile services, as per a statement.

Under the agreements, new frequency bands totaling 410 MHz will be allocated to the four mobile operators.

The newly assigned spectrum is equivalent to the total frequencies allocated to mobile operators in Egypt over the past 30 years combined, representing a significant expansion of available capacity.

This came within the framework of launching Egypt’s Spectrum Strategy for 2026-2030, as the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) offering the new frequency bands marks a quantum leap in managing and making use of frequency resources.

The strategy is expected to support the sustainability and development of telecommunications infrastructure, improve service quality for users, enhance fifth-generation mobile services, strengthen market competitiveness, and ensure network readiness for digital transformation in line with Egypt’s Digital Strategy.

The expanded spectrum capacity is also intended to keep pace with the rising demand for data services and advanced digital applications, support digital innovation, and reinforce Egypt’s position as a regional hub for communications and information technology.

On the sidelines of the event, the NTRA signed separate agreements with licensed mobile operators to formalize the acquisition of the new frequencies.

The launch of the new spectrum strategy is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to regulate and develop the telecommunications sector, attract local and foreign investment, enhance network efficiency, and ensure service quality in line with international standards and the recommendations of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).