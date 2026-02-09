Arab Finance: Al Baraka Bank Egypt has launched its first fully integrated digital branch at its headquarters on South 90th Street in New Cairo, according to a press release.

This marks a key milestone in accelerating digital transformation in Islamic banking services, in line with market needs and the Central Bank of Egypt's (CBE) regulations.

Al Baraka Bank Egypt aims for digital channels to serve 70% of its total customer base, supporting its commitment to creating a robust digital infrastructure that boosts the national economy.

Hazem Hegazy, CEO and Vice Chairman of Al Baraka Bank Egypt, commented: “The launch of our first digital branch marks a key milestone in our journey toward a more advanced and efficient banking model that brings together technological innovation and adherence to Islamic banking principles.”

He added: “Through this branch, we aim to deliver a fully integrated banking experience that places customers at the heart of everything we do, offering faster and easier access to banking services while reflecting our vision for advancing digital banking and enhancing customer experience.”

The digital branch provides smart services powered by the latest advanced technologies, significantly reducing reliance on manual processes and facilitating banking transactions.

Customers can access banking services throughout the week, with simplified account opening. They will be able to implement transactions faster and more flexibly compared to traditional branches.

With this inauguration, Al Baraka Bank Egypt’s nationwide network now covers 44 branches.