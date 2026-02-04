UAE-based Albatha Healthcare Group has acquired a controlling stake in Insights Psychology, as part of a strategy to expand into the country’s mental health and behavioral services sector.

Albatha’s acquisition includes the existing multidisciplinary practice of Insights, the company’s clinical staff and operational centres.

Founded in Dubai, Insights operates specialist clinics that provide direct patient care to clients including those with ADHD and autism. It offers neurodevelopmental assessments, speech therapy and psychotherapy.

The acquiring firm, which is a subsidiary of Albatha Holding, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

