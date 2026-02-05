Jordan’s Alefredo EdTech, which has branched into the UAE, has acquired United Kingdom’s tutoring giant, Tutor House, as part of the firm’s expansion strategy.

The acquisition marks the Middle East company’s entry into the UK market and boosts its portfolio with a global network of more than 30,000 vetted, expert tutors.

The investment is part of Alefredo’s plan to move from being an educational content provider to an integrated EMEA platform that follows a hybrid learning model, blending artificial intelligence with human tutors.

The combined entity will focus on AI-powered learning, using data to create a student’s personalised educational experience, from initial study to final assessment.

Alefredo was first established in Jordan but expanded into the UAE through the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), a government-backed entity chaired by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com