Baims, a Kuwait-based edtech firm, has acquired the Egyptian live learning platform Orcas Tutoring to boost the $100 billion education market in the MENA region, according to a press release.

Orcas and Baims collectively raised more than $11 million fundraising led by key investors, including Access Bridge Ventures, Algebra Ventures, NFX Ventures, AlWazzan Educational Group, Rasameel Investment Company, Seedstars International Ventures, and AK Holding.

Yousef Al Husaini, CEO of Baims, commented: "By acquiring Orcas Tutoring, we are not just expanding our reach; we are redefining the EdTech landscape in MENA.”

"This consolidation enables us to offer a comprehensive learning experience, combining our online tailored recorded courses with Orcas Tutoring's personalized one-to-one tutoring platform,” Al Husaini mentioned.

Hossam Taher, CEO of Orcas Tutoring, stated: "Our aim is to establish product and market synergies by introducing personalised K12 tutoring services in the GCC and subsequently expanding our portfolio to cater to the diverse needs of university students."

Baims provides online tailored recorded courses for university students across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

The acquisition aligns with the Kuwait entity to further develop its offerings by integrating Orcas’ tutoring services into their platform.

The partnership will form a well-rounded and adaptable educational experience for students across the MENA region.

Meanwhile, Baims is focusing on growing its business in Saudi Arabia, considering Riyadh as the future startup hub of the region.

The company intends to launch a specialised AI-driven test preparation product in the Kingdom, with plans to expand its services to more universities in the Gulf country.

