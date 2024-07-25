The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in collaboration with Khalifa University of Science and Technology, has awarded KUnnected Living - a multinational consortium comprising Plenary Group, Besix and Mazrui International, a project to develop world-class student accommodation facilities in Abu Dhabi.

The project is the largest student accommodation project in the GCC region to be developed under a public-private partnership model, and includes a 23-year concession to design, build, finance and maintain 3,260 student rooms and communal facilities located across Khalifa University’s Main Campus and its Sas Al Nakhl (SAN) Campus.

ADIO said the project has now successfully reached commercial close.

To mark the commencement of the PPP concession period and the on-site construction activities, a signing ceremony held in Abu Dhabi which was attended by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and representatives from ADIO, Khalifa University and the consortium companies.

The student accommodation project is being implemented through Abu Dhabi’s proven and successful Public Private Partnership Programme, which seeks to expand the role of the private sector in delivering major public sector infrastructure and services.

ADIO is the central Abu Dhabi government authority responsible for the facilitation, development and procurement of all infrastructure projects delivered through this PPP framework.

The project underpins Khalifa University’s commitment to provide world-class accommodation solutions that promote a vibrant on-campus student living experience, alongside a rich and inclusive social environment, for local and international students alike.

Designed to meet international best practices, the new facilities will offer technology-enabled ensuite rooms for undergraduates and ensuite studios for post-graduate students, as well as expansive communal spaces that include support services, central study areas, and commercial and retail areas.

The new student accommodation facilities form a key part of Khalifa University’s 10-year strategic growth plan to enhance and modernise its teaching, research and living offerings.

The research, enterprise and innovation-oriented university remains top ranked in the UAE and is placed 202nd worldwide in the QS World University Rankings 2024.

The public-private project is meanwhile set to boost Abu Dhabi’s economy through its attraction of foreign direct investment. It will also support local suppliers and manufacturers by drawing local content and products from the national supply chain for the purposes of development and operation.

Plenary, one of the key partners in the KUnnected Living consortium, is an independent long-term investor, developer and manager of public infrastructure that specialises in public-private partnerships and has recently been awarded a $3.3 billion investment project for La Trobe University in Australia.

Besix Group is a major Belgian-French construction and property developer, with PPP concession experience in the education sector, that has been operating in the region for 50 years.

Mazrui International is a privately held diversified holding company that operates across numerous industries and asset classes.

Yaser Al Nuaimi, Acting Head – Infrastructure Partnerships at ADIO, said: "In Abu Dhabi, we are committed to ensuring that the private sector can play a significant role in strategic infrastructure projects that will create impact and value across the emirate."

The Khalifa University Accommodation project is a leading example of this; it demonstrates efficient PPP delivery through an effective commercial partnership that supports the development of premier facilities for students choosing to pursue their studies and research in our top-ranked educational facilities,” he added.

Dr Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to award the Student Accommodation public-private partnership contract to the consortium comprising Besix, Plenary Group, and Mazrui International."

"This initiative is part of our strategy to provide improved campus facilities and accommodation for an enhanced student living experience, and it seeks to enhance our reputation as one of the leading universities in the region with high quality infrastructure megaprojects in the education sector," noted Al Hajri.

David Lamming, CEO at Plenary Group, said: "The KUnnected Living consortium is honoured to be selected to deliver the largest on-campus student accommodation developments in the GCC region."

"We commend the Abu Dhabi Government on its impressive, continued program of infrastructure development and look forward to working in partnership with ADIO and Khalifa University of Science and Technology to deliver this world-class integrated precinct," he added.

