Kuwait - With technology driving innovation and economic growth, Agility, a leading supply chain and infrastructure firm, is taking the initiative to train the next generation of tech professionals.

Agility has announced its support for education programmes for over 1,300 Kuwaiti students this year.

Agility has aided support for CODED, a local tech training organisation in Kuwait that provides boot camp-style software development training. As a strategic sponsor of CODED, Agility is funding two programs.

The ‘Kuwait Codes’ initiative will provide over 1,000 high school students with crucial programming skills across languages like app building, web development, gaming, cybersecurity and more. This lays an excellent foundation for further technology training.

Agility is also backing “Academy X” which aims to inspire 300 young Kuwaiti women to pursue tech careers through coding basics, entrepreneurship with technology, and other vital skills for the job market.

Henadi Al Saleh, Chairperson of Agility, said: “Our continued investment in capacity-building programs reflects Agility’s commitment to Kuwait's youth. We want to help equip them with the essential skills needed for today’s job market. We are proud to have made a positive impact on more than 7,000 students, over half of whom are young women ready to launch their careers. Our support for Kuwait Codes 2024 and the launch of Academy X underscores our commitment to the next generation of tech talent in Kuwait.”

The company has formed partnerships with Loyac, Injaz Kuwait, the Kuwait Industries Union (KIU), and the Public Authority for Youth, and other government bodies to magnify its impact.

Agility has a long-standing commitment to youth in Kuwait with its efforts aligning with Kuwait’s development plan, designed to equip students and young professionals with crucial skills, preparing them for the future job market as well as contributing to Kuwait’s growth and development, the company said.

In 2024, Agility is renewing key sponsorships and launching targeted training initiatives. The company will continue its support for the Loyac’s KON entrepreneurship programme and, for the second year, is offering intensive facility management training to young Kuwaitis and university graduates in partnership with the Public Authority for Youth. Agility also is supporting the 13th edition of 'Knights of Industry,' a training initiative by the Kuwait Industries Union that guides high school graduates towards careers in industrial sectors, it said.

