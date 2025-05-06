Riyadh - Academy of Learning Company has penned a comprehensive three-year framework agreement with the Research and Studies Institute at the Saudi Electronic University (SEU institute).

The deal has an estimated value of SAR 23 million including VAT and aims to deliver a range of academic and training services, according to a filing on Tadawul.

Academy of Learning and the SEU institute signed the inclusive framework agreement on 22 April 2025.

The agreement is expected to positively impact the company’s financial performance starting from the second half (H2) of 2025.

It is worth noting that Academy of Learning is currently part of a five-year SAR 6 million cooperation agreement with Bunyan Training Company.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher