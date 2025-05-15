DUBAI - Madrasa e-learning platform, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), has partnered with TikTok as the latter launched its globally successful STEM Feed in the UAE.

This partnership brings the largest free Arabic language educational library to the platform, marking a key milestone in both organisations’ shared commitment to enhancing learning opportunities, promoting innovation, and enriching communities across the region.

The announcement was made during the signing of a cooperation agreement attended by Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary-General at MBRGI; Dr. Waleed Al Ali, General Coordinator of the Madrasa.org online platform; and Kinda Ibrahim, Regional General Manager of Operations for TikTok Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, Pakistan, and South Asia.

The partnership aims to deliver high-quality, verified content focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to millions of Arab youth through innovative formats that resonate with today’s learners.

Dr. Al Ali said MBRGI continues to expand its strategic partnerships and initiatives to spread education and knowledge, reflecting the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which emphasises education as fundamental to building a new Arab generation capable of positive societal change.

MBRGI is also keen to implement the directives by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for the development of a world-class educational environment that empowers Arab students with modern knowledge and skills, fostering their creativity and contribution to a knowledge-based future.

“Launching the largest free Arabic educational video library on TikTok marks a new phase for Madrasa in advancing self-learning and providing Arab students with essential knowledge. This initiative offers accessible, high-quality content through an innovative approach that blends structured learning with engaging presentation, leveraging the reach and appeal of social media and educational videos.”

Dr. Al Ali noted that this launch significantly contributes to Madrasa's success since 2018, highlighting its impressive video views, growing subscriber base, and regional and international recognition for its influential role in promoting self-learning and strengthening the Arabic language among younger generations.

Kinda Ibrahim said, “Launching the STEM Feed in the UAE furthers our mission to empower the next generation of innovators. With nearly 10 million STEM-related videos shared globally on TikTok over the past three years, it’s clear there’s a strong appetite for educational content.”

This partnership expands Madrasa’s mission to transform Arabic into a language of modern science and learning. Since its launch in 2018, the platform has offered more than 7,000 interactive lessons across STEM subjects and Arabic language studies, earning international accolades from organisations like UNESCO and United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

The STEM Feed is now available to all users, with users aged 18 and above able to activate it by going to their app settings, selecting Content Preferences, and turning on the STEM Feed.

The feed will feature leading STEM creators such as @Da7ee7, @annanscience, @anastalks, @hussienelkazaz, @guinessandmathguy, @moqasem and @lklogic as well as content from partners like Majarra, a trusted provider of high-quality Arabic content.

To maintain the quality and integrity of the STEM Feed, all content will be carefully reviewed by TikTok’s internal teams in collaboration with Common Sense Networks and Poynter.

These partnerships ensure that every piece of STEM content is thoroughly vetted for both appropriateness and accuracy. Common Sense Networks will evaluate the educational value of the content, while Poynter will verify the reliability of the information presented. Any content that does not meet these standards will not be featured.