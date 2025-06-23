Muscat: Oman is actively working to enhance the contribution of artificial intelligence (AI) to the national economy by increasing the number of specialised startups and expanding research and scientific investment in this vital field.

In September 2024, the Council of Ministers approved the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Digital Technologies as part of a comprehensive strategic plan built on three main pillars:

1. Promoting the adoption of AI across economic and developmental sectors

2. Localising AI technologies by supporting homegrown solutions and developing national capabilities so that Oman becomes a producer and developer of digital technologies

3. Governing AI applications with a human-centric vision, creating a flexible regulatory environment that ensures the ethical and effective use of emerging technologies.

Hassan bin Fada Hussein Al Lawati, Head of the National Programme for AI and Advanced Digital Technologies at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, highlighted that the programme benefits key economic, development, and service sectors that directly impact citizens’ quality of life.

In a statement to the Oman News Agency, Al Lawati noted that Oman advanced five spots in the Oxford Insights Government AI Readiness Index, ranking 45th globally out of 193 countries in 2024, up from 50th in 2023. Regionally, Oman ranks 5th in MENA and 4th among GCC states, with ambitions to join the global top 30.

The programme targets a 20% annual increase in the number of AI-focused tech startups, which have already grown from fewer than 10 at the programme’s inception to over 25 today.

Cumulative investments in AI projects have reached approximately OMR60 million over the past four years, with plans to increase investment by 20% annually.

The Ministry has also launched the “AI Innovators” initiative in collaboration with the University of Technology and Applied Sciences to promote AI knowledge production and honor top researchers, scientific papers, and projects.

Additionally, Al-Lawati mentioned the “Engineer IT with AI” competition, designed to localise and encourage generative AI innovation, empower national talent, and increase economic returns through startup creation and performance benchmarks.

A specialised initiative titled “Humanising AI” has also been introduced to ensure a balanced approach that integrates technological empowerment with human-centred service delivery and inclusive access for all segments of society.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

