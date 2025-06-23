Muscat – In an effort to enhance digital sovereignty and support technology localisation, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from local companies and investors to develop open-source office software.

The ministry’s Internal Investment Committee has called on Omani firms with expertise in software development to propose solutions for word processing, presentations and spreadsheets based on open-source platforms. The aim is to deploy these applications across government and institutional settings, meeting standard office software requirements.

MTCIT said the government plans to sign a licensing agreement with the selected developer for a fixed term, as part of wider national efforts to build local technological capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign proprietary systems.

Interested firms must submit a formal letter expressing their interest, along with a preliminary operational model of the proposed solution, company profile, commercial registration and valid business licence. A preliminary economic feasibility study and documents demonstrating experience and technical capability are also required.

All submissions must be in PDF format and emailed to investment@mtcit.gov.om. Submission deadline is July 20.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

