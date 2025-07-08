Muscat – State Audit Institution (SAI) registered 1,378 public complaints and reports in 2024 concerning financial and administrative violations, abuse of authority and breaches in public tendering processes. According to its annual report, 90% of these were reviewed and acted upon, reflecting growing public engagement and SAI’s oversight capabilities.

The findings were presented by Sheikh Ghosn Hilal al Alawi, Chairman of SAI, to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. Based on the Basic Law of the State and the State Audit Law, the report was also submitted to the Council of Ministers, the State Council and Majlis A’Shura.

The report highlights SAI’s efforts to uphold transparency, combat corruption and ensure the integrity of public finance. In 2024, SAI conducted 225 oversight missions, resulting in 172 formal reports. These were sent to relevant ministries and government bodies, many of which made recommendations or took corrective steps. Several cases involving suspected criminal violations were referred to the Public Prosecution.

The SAI report documents financial mismanagement and administrative shortcomings across a range of sectors. These include failures in public procurement, inefficiencies in project execution and non-compliance with financial regulations. Key areas audited include tax assessment and collection, public investments, and spending in sectors such as energy, water, environment, food security, aviation and sanitation.

The audit body also reviewed the final state account for the year and evaluated the administrative and financial performance of directorates under its jurisdiction. It provided legal opinion on draft laws and regulatory frameworks proposed by government entities, aiming to close loopholes and enhance fiscal governance.

To foster a culture of accountability, SAI organised 187 outreach activities throughout the year. These included awareness campaigns, media engagement and training sessions targeting public sector employees and civil society. The aim was to promote ethical practices, highlight consequences of mismanagement and improve understanding of the audit process.

SAI’s complaint and reporting system was recognised by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia as a regional model for public engagement in accountability. It allows citizens to report violations anonymously and track follow-up action.

The report was prepared following international audit protocols and technical guidelines, ensuring clarity, accuracy and transparency. SAI affirmed its continued commitment to serving as a key partner in achieving the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

