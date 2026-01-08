MUSCAT: In alignment with national directives to promote the principles of integrity and transparency, combat corruption, and strengthen the values of accountability and good governance, a decision was issued to establish the Directorate-General for Integrity and Anti-Corruption by Shaikh Ghosn bin Hilal al Alawi, Chairman of the State Audit Institution (SAI).

The establishment of the Directorate affirms the Authority's commitment to its oversight role and its continuous efforts to enhance its organisational structure to meet national requirements and build trust in state institutions.

The Authority specified that the Directorate plays a crucial role in developing and implementing policies and procedures to prevent corruption, collecting and reviewing financial disclosure statements, and fostering institutional integrity while promoting a culture of integrity within the organisational work environment, whether in government entities, educational institutions, or the private sector.

The Directorate's organisational structure includes the International Agreements Department, the Complaints and Reports Department, the Financial Declarations Department, and the Awareness and Institutional Integrity Department. The tasks of the Directorate include monitoring national and international commitments related to international agreements, ensuring compliance with the requirements of international and regional agreements concerning integrity and anti-corruption efforts. The Directorate also works to implement the National Integrity Promotion Plan across various relevant units and entities. Additionally, it is responsible for receiving complaints and reports submitted to the Authority regarding financial and administrative irregularities, negligence, failure to perform public duties, or misuse of public funds.

The Sultanate of Oman has adopted a comprehensive legislative and administrative system aimed at safeguarding public funds, with integrity and transparency as fundamental principles in the management of these funds, in accordance with sustainable development strategies and relevant Omani legislation.

In the most recent statistics, the Sultanate of Oman has advanced 20 places in the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index published annually by Transparency International in Berlin. It now ranks 50th globally out of 180 countries and fourth among Arab nations, compared to 70th in 2023. Its score has also significantly improved, rising 12 points from 43 in 2023 to 55, reflecting Oman's dedication to adopting best practices in protecting public funds and enhancing efficiency.

