DOHA: Flight operations at Hamad International Airport remain temporarily suspended following the closure of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities.

Airport officials have requested that passengers not proceed to the airport until further notice, as all flight operations are currently suspended.

Operations are expected to resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces that Qatari airspace has been safely reopened.

Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding flight schedules and travel arrangements.

