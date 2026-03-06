Muscat: Many foreign airlines and their respective governments have intensified efforts to evacuate their citizens from the Middle East, including in the Gulf.

It may be noted that Oman Airspace has remained one, and Muscat Airport has a minimum level of cancellations since the war started on February 28, according to Cirium analytics.

As of March 4

In a statement, the Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi, said that the Sultanate of Oman is working closely with governments and international airlines to facilitate flights for those seeking to leave the region.“For everyone hoping to fly home from the Gulf, the Omani government is working with your governments and international airlines to organise flights to get you home. We mean everyone, whatever passport you hold."

Oman Air

To accommodate demand during the period, Oman Air has announced the following flights alongside its regular scheduled services on March 5. These flights are to London, Rome, Cairo, Bangkok, and Istanbul.

Passengers travelling via the land border to connect with flights from Muscat are strongly advised to arrive at the border crossing at least 12 hours before their scheduled departure, as traffic volumes remain high and processing times may be extended.

Oman Air will operate additional flights to/from London Heathrow (March 7–16 March), Istanbul (March 9–16), Bangkok (March 8–15), Kuala Lumpur (March 8–11), Cairo (March 8–15), and Mumbai 7–8 March

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways will start operating a limited number of relief flights from March 5 to support passengers who are stranded due to the current situation across the region.

Flights from Muscat to: London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome, and Amsterdam

British Airways said that flights from Muscat have been fully booked for March 5, 6, and 7. The airline will review the situation and add new services if needed.

SalamAir

Fujairah to Istanbul via Muscat (March 5-10, 2026)

Fujairah to Cairo via Muscat (March 5-7, 2026)

Fujairah to Colombo via Muscat (March 5, 2026)

Additional services

Two daily flights to/from Fujairah until March 20

Additional Flights to Istanbul, March 5 to March 10

Additional flights to Colombo, March 5,

Additional flights to Cairo, March 5 & 7,

Air India Express will continue operating flights to and from Muscat on March 5, 2026, along with additional flights between Muscat and Delhi and Mumbai.

We are also operating special flights from Ras Al Khaimah connecting Delhi, Kochi, and Mumbai until March 7.

