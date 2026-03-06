PHOTO
JOHANNESBURG - African businesses increasingly prefer trading with Asian nations, particularly China, at the expense of neighboring African countries, due to high costs, tariffs and variety, according to Standard Bank's annual Africa Trade Barometer released on Thursday.
* Some 35% of African businesses now prefer trading with Asian countries, up from 24% in the previous report.
* Respondents cited fast response times, product quality and a wide range of goods.
* Nearly 36% of surveyed firms identified China as their top trading partner, ranking it first as a source of imports and second as an export destination.
* Additionally, 59% of importers said Asian nations are their main source of inputs, up from 48%.
* The proportion favouring intra-African trade fell to 32% from 37%, while those favouring the European Union fell 2 percentage points to 14% and those with no preference slid 5 percentage points to 15%.
* Only 4% of businesses favored North America as a region for trade, citing high shipping costs, tariffs and currency fluctuations, but that was up from 3% in the last survey.
* Despite global trade turmoil, 70% of surveyed importers expected increased trade volumes within two years and 83% anticipated earnings growth.
* The Barometer surveyed 2,218 businesses and conducted 30 in-depth interviews across 10 countries, including Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, and Nigeria.
* Small businesses made up 70% of the sample.