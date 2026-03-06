JOHANNESBURG - ‌South Africa's central bank governor said on ​Thursday that the Middle East conflict found ​South Africa's economy ​on a sound footing, explaining why there had not ⁠been a sharper move in the rand currency in response to global financial market turmoil.

"You ​are ‌supposed to ⁠fix ⁠your roof before the rains come," Governor Lesetja ​Kganyago told ‌investors at a ⁠conference in London, referring to efforts by policymakers in Africa's biggest economy to build buffers against shocks like the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Kganyago said South Africa's economic growth was accelerating and ‌it was good news last month's ⁠budget showed debt was ​on course to peak this fiscal year before falling.