Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates ​declined in ⁠early Friday trade, extending ‌losses amid rising uncertainty over a potential escalation ​in the Middle East conflict.

The bourses reopened ​on Wednesday after ​a two-day halt following Iran's unprecedented wave of missile and ⁠drone attacks on the Gulf nation over the weekend.

On the sixth day of the war on ​Friday, ‌Iran launched a series ⁠of ⁠attacks on Israel, the United Arab Emirates ​and Qatar.

Dubai's main ‌share index declined ⁠2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties retreating 4.8% and budget airliner Air Arabia losing 4.9%.

During the three days this week, the index traded has fallen more than 7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index has ‌lost 0.8%, with Aldar Properties shedding 4.9% ⁠and Abu Dhabi ​Islamic Bank falling 5%.

The index is set to post a weekly ​loss of ‌more than 4%.

(Reporting by ⁠Ateeq Shariff ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)