Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session in the green zone after the EGX30 index rose by 2.29% to 47,516.44 points.

Both the EGX33 Shariah index climbed by 1.61% to 5,048.92 points, and the EGX35-LV increased by 0.81% to 5,156.43 points.

The EGX70 index and the EGX70 index closed the session higher, by 1.26% at 12,245.65 points and by 1.21% at 17,259.93 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 6.933 billion through the trading of 1.763 billion shares over 145,001 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 3.213 trillion.

Retail investors took over 63.61% of trading transactions, while institutions equaled 36.38%.

Egyptians dominated 83.77%, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 5.32% and 10.91%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 535,673 million and EGP 28.041 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 563.714 million.