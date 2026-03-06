Egypt - The Cabinet greenlighted the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources' contract with X-Calibur to apply a comprehensive aerial geophysical survey of promising mineral-rich areas in Egypt, according to a statement.

This is part of the ministry’s strategy to develop the mining sector and maximize its contribution to the national gross national product (GNP).

Covering six geographical areas, the deal includes deploying the latest global technologies in this field.

The survey will be implemented in cooperation with specialized national institutions, most notably the Nuclear Materials Authority, to leverage their technical and scientific expertise.

The aircraft, owned by the Nuclear Materials Authority, will also participate, alongside aircraft from X-Calibur, in carrying out the survey work in cooperation with DroneTech.

This collaboration will improve the accuracy of results and the efficiency of the project's technical outputs.

Furthermore, the ministry highlighted that transforming the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA) into an independent economic entity secured greater flexibility and capacity to attract the necessary investments for exploiting mineral resources.

This also contributed to investing in the implementation of the first aerial survey project in over 40 years.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).