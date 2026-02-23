Arab Finance: Gold production at Egypt’s Sukari mine reached 500,000 ounces in 2025, up by 4% from 481,000 ounces in 2024, with total cash cost for the year at $783 per ounce, as per AngloGold Ashanti's 2025 earnings release.

This growth was supported by higher ore throughput, as well as improved equipment availability and utilization.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025 alone, production from the Sukari stood at 119,000 ounces of gold, 5% down from 125,000 ounces in Q4 2024.

Total cash cost during the three-month period was at $841 per ounce.

The year-on-year output decline in Q4 2025 was attributed to lower head grades from selected stopes in the mine sequence, grade dilution from development ore, and the processing of low-grade material at Stage 6 East and Stage 7.

In the first half (H1) of last year, the Sukari Gold Mine’s production in Egypt increased by 9% YoY.

In July 2025, the Egyptian House of Representatives approved a draft law, under which Centamin was granted the rights to make use of gold ore and related minerals in the Sukari mine for 30 years.

In 2024, it was announced that AngloGold Ashanti would acquire Centamin PLC, the operator of Egypt’s largest gold mine Sukari, in a $2.5 billion stock and cash deal.