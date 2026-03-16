Egypt is prepared to provide all forms of support to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan following Iranian strikes, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Sunday, as he condemned the attacks and warned that regional stability is an “extension” of Egypt’s own national security.

In separate telephone calls with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and King Abdullah II of Jordan, Sisi expressed Egypt’s “categorical rejection” and condemnation of the Iranian aggression against the three nations. The Egyptian presidency spokesperson, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that Sisi affirmed Cairo’s full solidarity with its regional partners and its readiness to provide necessary assistance to maintain their security.

Sisi emphasised that Egypt, the Gulf states, and Jordan share a “common destiny,” asserting that the security of these nations is an “indivisible part” of Egypt’s national security. He called for the reinforcement of “collective Arab national security” and the unification of ranks to protect Arab states from any threats or attacks.

During the conversation with Emir Tamim, Sisi highlighted that Egypt is conducting “intensive international and regional movements” to stop the war as soon as possible. He praised Qatar’s role in seeking de-escalation and preserving regional stability. The Qatari Emir expressed appreciation for Sisi’s constant solidarity, noting that Qatar is coordinating with Egypt and other Arab nations to avoid further escalation.

In his call with the UAE President, Sisi reiterated Egypt’s absolute support for the UAE government and people in facing current challenges. He condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and Gulf security, stating that Egypt is ready to provide all possible forms of support to maintain regional stability. Both leaders agreed on the necessity of reducing current tensions and avoiding further instability. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed deep appreciation for Egypt’s firm positions and stressed the importance of close coordination to end the war.

Addressing King Abdullah II, Sisi condemned the attacks targeting the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and rejected any attempts to undermine its stability. The leaders also discussed regional developments, including the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories. Sisi praised Jordan’s “wise positions” in handling current events, while King Abdullah expressed gratitude for Egypt’s consistent support and the brotherly relations between the two countries.

The spokesperson added that Sisi underscored the importance of joint action to overcome current challenges, maintaining that the unity of Arab ranks is the optimal path to confronting threats and safeguarding the region.

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