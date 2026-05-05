Embraer, one of the world’s aerospace industry leaders, and Generation 5 Holding, a UAE-based defence and technology company, have signed an exclusive strategic partnership agreement to cover a comprehensive scope of the C‑390 Millennium multi-mission military transport aircraft in the UAE.

The agreement was signed on Monday at the Make It in the Emirates 2026 platform held in Abu Dhabi, by Dr Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director of Generation 5 Holding, and Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, in the presence of Dr Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, Tareq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, Chairman of Generation 5 Holding, and Francisco Gomes Neto, President and CEO of Embraer.

Under the agreement, the two companies aim to develop comprehensive maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities and after-sales support for the aircraft in the UAE and the Middle East, focused on ensuring mission readiness, rapid response, and long-term fleet sustainability for regional operators.

The partnership also encompasses opportunities for industrial and supply chain integration related to the C‑390 Millennium, and related training programs for technical, maintenance, and operational personnel, further supporting related knowledge transfer and workforce.

Dr Alblooshi said: “This agreement with Embraer, one of the world’s aerospace industry leaders with more than 50 years of proven expertise, reflects our long‑term commitment to strengthening defence industrial capabilities, particularly in the areas of maintenance, repair, and training in the UAE. Embraer’s selection of Generation 5 Holding as its exclusive partner in the UAE strengthens our joint efforts to accelerate knowledge transfer and expand advanced technical capabilities, ensuring that the C-390 Millennium can be supported and sustained locally to the highest international standards. This reinforces our role as a trusted national partner and contributes to the growth of a self‑reliant defence ecosystem aligned with the UAE’s vision.”

“This agreement with Generation 5 reflects Embraer’s strong commitment to the United Arab Emirates and to building long-term partnerships,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. “By partnering with Generation 5, a major industrial player recognised for its expertise, we are consolidating a broad scope of cooperation enabling the delivery of world-class support, training, and industrial participation for the C‑390 programme in the UAE.”

The C‑390 Millennium redefines the standards of versatility, reliability, operational efficiency, and cost‑effectiveness, consistently demonstrating its advanced military airlift capabilities. Selected by 12 countries, the C-390 can carry more payload (26 tons) compared to other medium-sized military transport aircraft and flies faster (470 knots) and farther, being capable of performing a wide range of missions, such as transporting and dropping cargo and troops, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting and humanitarian missions, and operating on temporary or unpaved runways, such as packed earth, soil and gravel, a statement said.

Based in Abu Dhabi, Generation 5 Holding is a defence and technology company committed to reshaping the future of security through disruptive innovation, advanced systems engineering, and strategic capability development.

The company operates across major defence domains including aerospace, land, naval, and defence systems with a focus on delivering tailored and future-ready solutions to meet global security demands. From R&D to full-scale manufacturing, testing, integration, and lifecycle management, Generation 5’s unified ecosystem enables faster development cycles, scalable production, and unmatched mission readiness.

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