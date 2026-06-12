Arab Finance: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of B Investments Holding approved the board’s proposal to distribute EGP 1.50 per share for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to a bourse filing.

The company will pay cash dividends totaling EGP 327.544 million, in addition to EGP 12.885 million to be paid to board members in accordance with regulated laws and the manager's performance fees for Q1 2026.

In the first three months of 2026, the consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders of B Investments Holding hiked by 296.06% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 304.231 million from EGP 76.814 million.

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