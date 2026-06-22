Arab Finance: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Gourmet Egypt greenlighted cash dividend distribution of EGP 96.406 million for 2025, according to a bourse statement.

The EGX-listed company will pay out a dividend of EGP 0.21 per share.

Earlier in June, Gourmet Egypt rolled out plans to reach annual sales of nearly EGP 9 billion by 2030, compared to standalone revenues of EGP 2.7 billion achieved in 2025.

The company seeks to achieve this growth strategy through strengthening its geographical presence and opening between two and three new branches annually.

Regarding its financial position, the consolidated profits attributable to the parent company of Gourmet climbed by 46.86% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 69.725 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.