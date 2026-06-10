Arab Finance: National Company for Housing for Professional Syndicates (NHPS) unveiled a cash dividend distribution of EGP 3.50 per share for 2025, as per a bourse filing.

The dividend amount will be paid in two installments on June 29th and December 29th, respectively.

Established in 1980, NHPS is engaged in real estate development and investments. It operates in two business segments: real estate and tourism.

The company’s real estate activities include the establishment of residential buildings, big communities, and towers. However, its projects in the tourism sector include the 5-star hotel Le Meridien Heliopolis.