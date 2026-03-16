Arab Finance: EGYPTAIR reduced the number of daily flights to Dubai to one instead of two, effective from March 15th, until further notice, according to an official statement

This move comes in accordance with the instructions issued by the authorities at Dubai Airport in the UAE, which mandate a reduction in the number of arriving and departing flights due to the current developments in the region.

Last week, the airline announced the gradual resumption of selected flights to the UAE, as of March 9th, highlighting that it would operate two daily flights to Dubai and one to Sharjah.