Arab Finance: The Egyptian government allowed the completion of customs procedures for transit shipments at ports without requiring prior registration on Advance Cargo Information (ACI), Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk announced.

This step aims to ease the movement of goods to their final destinations through Egyptian ports.

Kouchouk highlighted that Egypt is working to resolve the supply chain crisis from the European Union (EU) to the Arabian Gulf and to boost international trade.

The Egyptian Customs Authority (ECA) Head Ahmed Amowi noted that the decision to exempt transit shipments from prior registration extends for three months.

These facilitations apply to goods already held up and those shipped after the outbreak of the US-Iran war, thereby supporting international trade and easing pressure on global supply chains, Amowi added.

Last month, both the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade decided that ports and customs outlets would continue operating at full capacity throughout the year.