Arab Finance: Suez Canal Company for Technology Settling has proposed the distribution of a total cash dividend worth EGP 1.233 billion, equivalent to EGP 13 per share, for the period that ended on February 28th, 2026, according to a bourse filing.

The proposal includes the disbursement of EGP 45.450 million as a first installment and a second installment of EGP 1.136 billion.

During the six-month period ended on February 28th, the company's consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company jumped by 22.45% year on year to EGP 1.512 billion from EGP 1.234 billion.