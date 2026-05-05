Arab Finance: Madinet Masr will distribute a cash dividend of EGP 0.150 per share to shareholders for 2025 earnings, as per a filing.

Cash dividends will be paid on May 24th, with shareholders of record date on May 16th are entitled to receive the dividends.

In 2025, Madinet Masr reported consolidated revenue of EGP 11.7 billion, marking a 38.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase from EGP 8.5 billion in 2024. Meanwhile, net profit rose 23.8% YoY from EGP 2.9 billion in 2024 to EGP 3.6 billion.

Established in 1959, Madinet Masr is a leading real estate developer dedicated to building large-scale communities in strategic locations across Egypt.