Arab Finance: The board of Ferchem Masr for Fertilizers and Chemicals approved cash dividends worth a total of EGP 500 million for 2025, according to a bourse filing.

The company will pay EGP 1.25 per share or equivalent in USD at the exchange rate on the date of the general assembly.

Earlier this month, Ferchem Masr rolled out an agreement for the development of an industrial complex in exchange for a usufruct in the Sokhna Industrial Zone.

The company logged net profits after tax of EGP 2.184 billion in 2025, up 4,238% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 51.545 million.