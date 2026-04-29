Arab Finance: Juhayna Food Industries announced cash dividend distribution of EGP 0.40 per share for 2025, according to a bourse disclosure.

The dividends will be paid as of May 14th, entitled to shareholders until the May 11th trading session.

In 2025, Juhayna recorded EGP 1.909 billion in consolidated profits attributable to the parent company, a 19.99% year-on-year (YoY) drop from EGP 2.735 billion.

Meanwhile, standalone net profits after tax reached EGP 1.292 billion in 2025, down from EGP 21.527 million in 2024.

Founded in 1983, Juhayna is an Egypt-based company specializing in producing, processing, and packaging dairy, juice, and cooking products.