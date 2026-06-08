Arab Finance: Nissan Motor Company celebrated the production of the first Nissan Magnite in Africa at its manufacturing facility in 6th of October City, as per a statement.

On the sidelines of the event, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met senior company executives, reaffirming the government's support for the automaker's expansion plans in Egypt.

Mohamed AbdelSamad, Managing Director of Nissan Egypt, said the production of the first Nissan Magnite in Egypt marks a significant milestone for the company and reflects its commitment to expanding its investments in the Egyptian market.

AbdelSamad noted that the new production line was prepared and installed during the first quarter of 2025, while production trials are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

He added that the Nissan Magnite will be offered at competitive prices, supporting efforts to meet local market demand through cooperation between Nissan and the Egyptian government. He also said the company aims to export vehicles from Egypt to North African markets and other regions in the future.

For his part, Massimiliano (Max) Messina, Chairman of Nissan's Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania (AMIEO) region, highlighted the support provided by the Egyptian government to the automotive sector through incentives offered under the Egyptian National Automotive Development Strategy, which seeks to strengthen Egypt's position as a regional automotive manufacturing hub.

He outlined Nissan's global expansion plans and described Egypt as a key market within the company's regional strategy due to its strategic location as a manufacturing and export base. He added that Nissan plans to continue expanding its investments in Egypt and use the country as a gateway for exports to African markets.

During the meeting, Madbouly said the government has strong confidence in Nissan's plans as one of the leading companies in the automotive industry and looks forward to expanding cooperation with the company.

The Prime Minister described the launch of the Nissan Magnite in Egypt as an important and positive step that reflects Nissan's commitment to increasing its investments in the country.