Oman’s Manufacturing Strategy 2040 provides a comprehensive roadmap for transforming the manufacturing sector into a key pillar of economic diversification, export growth, investment attraction, technological advancement, and sustainable employment generation. Central to this transformation is local content, which has evolved from a procurement-related concept into a strategic instrument for maximising the economic and social returns generated by industrial investments.

Local content extends far beyond the purchase of locally produced goods and services. It encompasses the development of domestic supply chains, increased participation of Omani enterprises in industrial value chains, workforce development, technology transfer, innovation, research and development, and the localisation of industrial capabilities. Consequently, local content serves as a critical enabler for achieving both Oman’s Manufacturing Strategy 2040 and the broader objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

A robust local content ecosystem enables industrial investments to generate deeper and more sustainable economic impact by retaining a larger share of value within the national economy. Industries that source inputs locally, develop domestic suppliers, and invest in national capabilities create significant multiplier effects across multiple sectors. This contributes to economic resilience, productivity growth, and long-term competitiveness while reducing dependency on imported inputs and external supply chains.

Local content also plays a pivotal role in enhancing industrial competitiveness and expanding non-oil exports. By strengthening domestic capabilities, encouraging innovation, and fostering stronger industrial linkages, Omani manufacturers become better positioned to integrate into regional and global value chains. International experience consistently demonstrates that highly competitive manufacturing economies are built upon strong networks of local suppliers, specialised industrial clusters, and advanced innovation ecosystems.

Several successful examples in Oman illustrate the growing contribution of local content to industrial development. In the food manufacturing sector, Oman Flour Mills Company has established a leading model by encouraging Omani farmers to cultivate wheat and purchasing their harvests at preferential prices. This initiative strengthens food security, supports agricultural livelihoods, and enhances local value creation.

Similarly, agricultural projects in the Najd region of Dhofar provide a growing range of agricultural inputs that support food processing industries and animal feed production, strengthening integration between the agricultural and industrial sectors.

In the plastics industry, Ladayn Park represents a successful example of industrial clustering. Companies operating within the cluster benefit from integrated supply chains, shared infrastructure, knowledge exchange, advanced technologies, and collaborative innovation. Such industrial ecosystems improve productivity, reduce operational costs, and strengthen the competitiveness of Omani plastic products in regional and international markets.

The metals sector provides another compelling example of local content development. Oman has successfully established an integrated aluminium ecosystem in Suhar, where downstream manufacturers utilise locally produced aluminium to create higher-value products for both domestic and export markets.

Likewise, the steel industry continues to strengthen industrial linkages that create opportunities for greater value addition, increased localisation, and expanded downstream manufacturing activities.

In the renewable energy sector, polysilicon manufacturing represents a strategic opportunity to deepen local content across the solar energy value chain. As a critical raw material used in solar panel production, polysilicon can serve as the foundation for the development of downstream solar manufacturing industries, supporting Oman’s ambition to become a regional hub for clean energy technologies and advanced manufacturing.

More recently, Voltamp Energy launched its localisation initiative, “Watenha,” aimed at developing and localising ten high-demand components used in its products. The initiative seeks to strengthen local supply chains, empower domestic manufacturers, reduce import dependency, and create new industrial and investment opportunities serving both local and regional markets.

These examples demonstrate that local content is no longer merely a policy aspiration; it has become a practical driver of industrial transformation. By promoting supplier development, encouraging innovation, strengthening industrial integration, and expanding domestic manufacturing capabilities, local content contributes directly to achieving the strategic objectives of Oman’s Manufacturing Strategy 2040.

Looking ahead, maximising the impact of local content will require stronger collaboration between government institutions, industrial investors, SMEs, educational institutions, research centers, and financial entities. It will also require the implementation of measurable local content frameworks, supplier development programs, innovation incentives, skills development initiatives, and targeted policies that encourage industrial integration and value-chain development.

Equally important is the establishment of clear local content indicators that measure not only local procurement, but also job creation, technology transfer, SME participation, export growth, research and development activities, and the overall contribution of industrial investments to the national economy.

Ultimately, the success of Oman’s industrial transformation should not be measured solely by the number of factories established or the volume of investments attracted. Rather, it should be assessed by the extent to which these investments generate sustainable economic value, build national capabilities, create quality employment opportunities, stimulate innovation, and strengthen Oman’s industrial competitiveness.

Local content serves as the bridge between industrial growth and sustainable development, ensuring that the benefits of industrialisation are retained within the national economy and translated into long-term prosperity.

As Oman advances the implementation of its Manufacturing Strategy 2040, strengthening local content will remain fundamental to building a competitive, resilient, innovation-driven, and future-ready industrial sector capable of realising the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040 and positioning the Sultanate of Oman as a leading industrial and investment destination in the region.

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