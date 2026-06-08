Tunis - A small cabinet meeting was held on Thursday at the Government Palace in Kasbah, chaired by Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, and dedicated to monitoring the progress of the implementation of public programmes and projects across all sectors and regions of the country.

Opening the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of accelerating the completion of all public programmes and projects within the set deadlines and to a high standard of quality, considering them a fundamental pillar for achieving comprehensive, equitable and balanced development, boosting public and private investment, economic growth and employment.

This is in line with the aspirations and legitimate expectations of Tunisians, following the directives of the President of the Republic.

She underscored the need to develop the approach adopted in managing and governing public projects by improving their readiness through prior assessment of the technical, land, economic, social and environmental aspects of each project and its feasibility before its inclusion in implementation programmes, so as to avoid delays during execution.

She also called for improving public procurement management, shortening deadlines and simplifying procedures.

The Prime Minister highlighted the state's determination to speed up the completion of ongoing public projects within their deadlines and launch new projects to ensure regional development, economic growth and social justice, contribute to stimulating the national economy, improve the investment climate and create jobs, in accordance with state policy and the directives of the Head of State.

She called for overcoming all challenges and difficulties, ensuring close field monitoring of project implementation by the concerned structures, removing obstacles and establishing monitoring and inspection mechanisms for works in all sectors and regions of the country.

In this regard, she urged officials at the central, regional and local levels to closely follow up on projects under their responsibility, resolve issues promptly, simplify procedures and interact positively with citizens and investors to overcome any difficulties they may encounter.

She also stressed the need to accelerate file processing and project completion while ensuring efficiency and quality, in line with the President's vision.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the state is currently reviewing the legal and regulatory framework governing investment, implementing digital transformation projects within the administration, reducing file-processing times, eliminating a number of administrative permits and modernising the public procurement system in order to further stimulate investment and simplify administrative procedures.

She also highlighted the importance of the unified digital platform established for monitoring public projects, which provides real-time detailed data on each project across the entire Tunisian territory, enabling accurate monitoring of implementation progress, performance measurement, tracking of completion rates, identification of challenges and timely decision-making.

For his part, Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh presented a detailed review of the progress of several major programmes and projects, particularly in the following sectors:

Health:

Construction and equipment of the King Salman University Hospital in Kairouan. Construction and equipment of Class B regional hospitals in El Jem and Sbiba.

Construction and equipment of four Class B regional hospitals in Ghardimaou, Jelma, Haffouz and Makthar.

Construction and equipment of two Class B hospitals in Thala and Dahmani.

Construction of a multidisciplinary hospital in Sidi Bouzid.

Construction of a multidisciplinary hospital in Gafsa.

Rehabilitation and equipment of medical departments in hospitals.

Development of the e-Health information system.

These projects form part of the rebuilding of the public health sector in all its components according to a new approach aimed at meeting Tunisians' legitimate demand for the right to healthcare and embodying the principle of health equity.

Work is also underway to modernise medical equipment, strengthen health technologies and specialised healthcare services in hospitals nationwide to ensure access to high-quality treatment within reasonable timeframes.

Transport

Doubling of Railway Line 22 and upgrading of Railway Line 6.

First phase of the Rapid Rail Network project.

Public works and Housing

Bizerte Bridge.

Tunis–Jelma motorway.

Second generation of the programme for upgrading and integrating residential areas.

Energy Transition and Mining

Mdhilla 2 triple superphosphate plant. Tunisia–Italy ELMED electricity interconnection.

Natural gas transport projects.

Upgrading and equipping the electricity transmission network.

Agriculture

Rehabilitation of deep wells in southern Tunisian oases.

Construction of the Saïda and Kalaa Kebira dams and associated water transfer infrastructure.

Upper Mellegue, Tessa and Khalled dams.

Integrated agricultural development programme in Sfax Governorate.

Environment

Protection of the coastline from marine erosion.

Construction of wastewater treatment and pumping stations in several municipalities and sanitation service projects.

Energy efficiency programme for wastewater treatment plants.

Integrated pollution control programme.

Digitalisation

GovTech e-governance programme to support the digital transformation of administrative services.

Programme supporting the implementation of the national "Digital Tunisia" strategy.

Higher Education and Scientific Research

Equipment programme for the National Engineering School of Bizerte.

Technoparks project.

Education

Development of infrastructure in primary schools.

Support for the quality of basic education.

Support for primary education.

Vocational Training

Vocational training development programme.

Training and professional integration support programme.

Cultural and Heritage Sector

Restoration of the Zitouna Mosque and its surrounding area in Tunis.

Restoration of the Okba Ibn Nafi Mosque and the old city of Kairouan.

Maintenance of the King Abdulaziz Al Saud Mosque in Tunis.

At the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the need to overcome challenges and obstacles affecting all projects and intensify efforts at the central, regional and local levels.

She also emphasised the need to hold accountable anyone who fails in their professional duties and causes delays in project implementation, whether from the executing authority or the monitoring body, affirming that noone is above accountability and the law, regardless of their level of responsibility.

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