Arab Finance: O-Trade & Logistics (Otrovato), a subsidiary of Orascom Investment Holding, is currently exploring the market and studying potential partnerships with business partners to expand in Kenya, according to a bourse disclosure.

The company has already begun partial operations of its services between Kenya and Egypt, disclosing plans to launch its online platform during the first quarter (Q1) of 2027.

Otrovato signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) to strategically partner on supporting exporters, buyers, distributors, and vendors through integrated trade and banking solutions.