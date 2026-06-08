Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s trading session on a mixed note.

The EGX30 index declined by 0.54% to 51,882.81 points, while the Shariah index fell by 0.36% to 5,804.05 points.

On the other hand, the EGX35-LV climbed by 0.60% to 6,065.64 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the trading lower by 0.03% at 15,344.29 points and by 0.15% at 21,180.6 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 11.019 billion through the exchange of 3.123 billion shares over 199,592 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 3.739 trillion.

Retail investors controlled 68.07% of trading transactions, while institutions accounted for 31.92%.

Egyptians represented the trading with 77.22%, whereas foreign and Arab investors equaled 15.41% and 7.37%, respectively.

The Arabs were net sellers with EGP 1.079 billion. Egyptian and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 532.823 million and EGP 546.382 million, respectively.