Egyptian Arabian Company for Securities and Bonds Brokerage (Themar) posted 148% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 7.159 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the financial results.

The quarterly profits were compared with EGP 2.886 million in Q1 2025.

Revenues grew to EGP 12.923 million in Q1 2026 from EGP 12.771 million a year earlier, while the earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.061 from EGP 0.024.

Themar operates a range of investment activities that include the sale and purchase of securities, as well as the provision of financial advice, e-trading, ownership transfer, training sessions, and financial advisory services.

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