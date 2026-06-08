Misr Beni Suef Cement Company announced a cash dividend distribution valued at EGP 20 per share for 2025, to be paid in two equal installments, according to a bourse disclosure.

The first installment will be disbursed on June 18th, while the second tranche will be paid on October 1st.

Misr Beni Suef Cement recently obtained the Financial Regulatory Authority’s (FRA) approval to reduce its issued and paid-up capital to EGP 525.650 million from EGP 550.223 million.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, the company posted 2.94% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company at EGP 590.952 million, versus EGP 574.018 million.

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