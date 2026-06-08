Arab Finance: Industrial Engineering Company for Construction and Development (ICON) generated 46.98% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits attributable to the parent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the financial results.

The profits came in at EGP 249.040 million, compared to EGP 169.435 million in Q1 2025, while revenues hiked to EGP 1.936 billion from EGP 1.628 billion.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 1.712 in Q1 2026 from EGP 1.165 in Q1 2025.

As for the standalone business, the company turned to net losses, incurring EGP 20.516 million at the end of March 2026, against net profits of EGP 58.793 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated loss per share hit EGP 0.0141 when compared to a profit per share of EGP 0.404.

ICON has been the pioneer leader in cladding for steel constructions and prefabricated buildings in Egypt since its inception in 1977. The company has taken part in many notable mega and national projects in Egypt as the first choice for top-quality seekers in the field of prefabricated construction.