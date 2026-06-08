Arab Finance: Al Fanar for Contracting, Construction, Trade, Import, and Export Company generated 92.83% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits after tax in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the financial results.

The quarterly earnings amounted to EGP 208,265 when compared to EGP 2.907 million.

Sales declined to EGP 11.349 million in Q1 2026 from EGP 22.459 million a year earlier.

In the first three months of 2026, earnings per share (EPS) fell to EGP 0.01 from EGP 0.18 in Q1 2025.

Established in 2009, the company provides engineering, procurement, construction, and electro-mechanical contracting for buildings, roads, tunnels, sewerage systems, power, and water projects.

It carries out renovation, rehabilitation, painting, and foundation works and offers landscaping services.