Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh met with officials from TheCityUK during his official visit to London to discuss opportunities for cooperation in developing Egypt’s financial and professional services sector and attracting international investment, as per a statement.

During the meeting, Farid also mulled over ways for Egypt to benefit from the British expertise in strengthening the regulatory and legislative framework governing financial and professional activities, as well as supporting efforts to establish specialized financial centers in Egypt.

Developing the business environment remains a key priority, He said, noting that the government is working on a modern framework aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Egypt’s financial and professional services sector.

He explained that the framework includes establishing specialized financial centers capable of attracting international institutions and reinforcing Egypt’s position as a regional hub for financial and investment services.

The minister added that the success of such centers depends not only on infrastructure and location but also on clear regulatory frameworks, high-quality professional services, and effective dispute resolution and arbitration mechanisms. He noted that the UKs experience in these areas offers valuable expertise that can support Egypt’s efforts.

Officials from TheCityUK outlined the organization’s role in representing the UK’s financial and professional services sector, including banks, asset managers, insurance companies, law firms, accounting and auditing firms, and specialized trade associations.

They emphasized that a clear regulatory framework and integrated professional services are essential factors in attracting international financial institutions and enhancing the competitiveness of financial centers. The officials added that the British experience could provide useful insights to support the development of Egypt’s financial market.

The discussions also covered potential areas of cooperation, including the exchange of expertise, coordination with relevant British institutions, and the adoption of international best practices in developing financial and professional services related to financial and business law.

The meeting concluded with both sides affirming their commitment to continued communication to explore opportunities for technical and institutional cooperation aimed at supporting Egypt’s financial and business environment and enhancing the attractiveness of its financial and professional services sector.