Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the parent of Grand Investment Capital hiked by 140.85% to EGP 27.440 million in its fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 ended March 31st, from EGP 11.374 million a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 30.51 at the end of March 2026 from EGP 10.46, while revenues climbed to EGP 7.551 million from EGP 5.866 million.

As for the standalone business, net profits after tax amounted to EGP 6.882 million in the period from April 2025 to March 2026, an annual drop from EGP 9.981 million.

Non-consolidated EPS fell to EGP 0.88 from EGP 1.28, while revenues jumped to EGP 1.050 million from EGP 768,217.

In the nine-month period that ended on December 31st, 2025, the net profits attributable to the parent company surged by 622.26% YoY to EGP 9.821 million from EGP 1.361 billion.