Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh and Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk met with Tim Reid, CEO of UK Export Finance (UKEF), in London to discuss strengthening cooperation to support Egyptian exports and investments, particularly across African markets, as per a statement.

The discussions focused on expanding financing and export credit support for Egyptian companies seeking to grow beyond domestic markets, as well as exploring partnership models involving Egyptian and British firms operating across Africa.

Farid said the government’s strategy extends beyond attracting foreign investment into Egypt and includes supporting the international expansion of Egyptian businesses.

During the meeting, he highlighted the capabilities of Egypt’s contracting and construction sector, noting that Egyptian companies possess the expertise required to execute major infrastructure and development projects across the African continent.

The minister said that export councils and private-sector companies are seeking financing tools and export credit guarantees to facilitate international growth, and emphasized the importance of cooperation with UKEF in this area.

He added that the government is looking forward to cooperation that would support Egyptian contracting firms operating in Africa through financing solutions and export credit guarantees.

The talks also covered opportunities to strengthen Egyptian exports, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), through financing mechanisms and guarantees that can help businesses access new markets and improve their competitiveness.

Farid also reviewed plans to establish a dedicated investment vehicle focused on Africa to reduce risks associated with expansion into African markets while supporting commercially viable private sector projects with developmental impact. The first phase is expected to focus on agriculture, financial services, education, tourism, and pharmaceuticals.

He added that the ministry is encouraging practical and scalable investment models in Africa that are centered on service and production sectors with direct economic and social impact, helping to strengthen long-term Egyptian-African economic ties.

The meeting also examined opportunities for cooperation in infrastructure, renewable energy, transportation, and logistics. UKEF officials expressed readiness to support projects in both Egypt and Africa through direct financing and credit guarantees, facilitating greater participation by Egyptian and British companies in development initiatives.

Farid further reviewed the ministry’s plans to expand investment zones across Egypt’s governorates, describing them as a key tool for promoting local economic development and creating jobs outside major urban centers. He noted that the government is working to link these zones with advanced logistics infrastructure and services to support exports and trade flows.

The minister added that several new projects are under consideration in cooperation with government entities and international financing institutions to support local development, expand economic activity, and increase opportunities for youth and women.

For his part, Kouchouk said the government remains committed to its fiscal reform program and improving the efficiency of public spending, while prioritizing investments that support growth and job creation in infrastructure, energy, local development, and essential services.

He also stressed the importance of cooperation with international financial institutions and export credit agencies to provide innovative financing solutions for investment and development projects.

Meanwhile, Reid said UKEF is keen to expand cooperation with Egypt and supports trilateral partnership models involving Egyptian and British companies working together on projects across African markets, helping to strengthen economic integration between the two countries.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to build on the longstanding economic relationship between Egypt and the UK and explore new mechanisms for cooperation in trade, investment, and project finance to support sustainable growth and private-sector development.