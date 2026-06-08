Kuwaiti investors’ total purchases of shares in Kuwait Stock Exchange amounted to KD6.466 billion (around $19.8 billion), said a report. These accounted for 82.6% of the total value of shares purchased.

The specialised economic report issued by Al-Shall Consulting Company, is based on data from the Kuwait Clearing Company for the period from the beginning of January to the end of May 2026,

Kuwaiti investors sold shares worth KD6.293 billion ($19.3 billion), representing 80.3% of total sales. This resulted in net purchases of approximately KD173.07 million.

The report, carried by KUNA, showed that share of investors from the Gulf countries in the total value of shares sold amounted to about 1.8%, compared to 1.6% for the same period in 2025, which is worth KD142.7 million or about $438 million.

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