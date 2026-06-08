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Most Gulf stock markets closed lower on Sunday after a fresh escalation clouded efforts to end the war between the U.S. and Iran.
The U.S. military said its forces struck Iranian coastal radar installations on Saturday after intercepting drones launched by Iran towards the Strait of Hormuz.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.6%, hit by a 3.1% slide in Saudi Arabian Mining Company and a 0.6% drop in oil major Saudi Aramco.
On Friday, Brent crude futures settled at $93.09 a barrel, down 2%, after traders took comfort from signs that the risk of renewed conflict between the U.S. and Iran was easing. Kingdom Holding Company fell 3%, extending losses.
The stock recently jumped as investor enthusiasm grew over its stake in Elon Musk's soon-to-be-listed SpaceX.
Qatar's index eased 0.3%, with Qatar National Bank , the Gulf's biggest lender, retreating 1.2%.
Kuwait's bourse slipped 0.5%, while Bahrain's edged up 0.1%.
Kuwait's army said on Saturday it engaged seven ballistic missiles that passed over residential areas, causing material damage but no casualties.
In Bahrain, sirens sounded and residents were urged to seek shelter. Both countries condemned the strikes.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index fell 0.9%. Saudi Arabia fell 0.6% to 10,929 Qatar eased 0.3% to 10,305 Egypt down 0.9% to 52,165 Bahrain added 0.1% to 1,983 Oman dropped 1.9% to 7,519 Kuwait lost 0.5% to 9,181
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter)