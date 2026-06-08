Most Gulf stock markets closed lower on Sunday after ​a fresh ⁠escalation clouded efforts to end the war between ‌the U.S. and Iran.

The U.S. military said its forces struck ​Iranian coastal radar installations on Saturday after intercepting drones launched by Iran ​towards the ​Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.6%, hit by a 3.1% slide in Saudi ⁠Arabian Mining Company and a 0.6% drop in oil major Saudi Aramco.

On Friday, Brent crude futures settled at $93.09 a barrel, down 2%, after traders took comfort ​from ‌signs that the ⁠risk of renewed ⁠conflict between the U.S. and Iran was easing. Kingdom Holding Company ​fell 3%, extending losses.

The stock ‌recently jumped as investor enthusiasm ⁠grew over its stake in Elon Musk's soon-to-be-listed SpaceX.

Qatar's index eased 0.3%, with Qatar National Bank , the Gulf's biggest lender, retreating 1.2%.

Kuwait's bourse slipped 0.5%, while Bahrain's edged up 0.1%.

Kuwait's army said on Saturday it engaged seven ballistic missiles that passed over residential areas, causing material damage but no casualties.

In Bahrain, sirens sounded and residents were urged ⁠to seek shelter. Both countries condemned the ​strikes.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index fell 0.9%. Saudi Arabia fell 0.6% to 10,929 Qatar eased 0.3% to 10,305 Egypt down 0.9% to ​52,165 Bahrain added 0.1% ‌to 1,983 Oman dropped 1.9% to 7,519 Kuwait lost 0.5% ⁠to 9,181

(Reporting by ​Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru. Editing by Mark Potter)