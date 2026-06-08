EDF power solutions North America and Masdar, Abu Dhabi energy company, co-owners of the BigBeau Solar+Storage Project, have entered into 15-year power purchase agreements covering the output from the 128 megawatt (MWac) solar plant and its 40 MW/160 MWh battery energy storage system.

Located in Kern County, California, the BigBeau project has been operational since December 2022.

It began delivering electricity to Southern California Edison (SCE) under new agreements on February 1, 2026.

Dustin Priemer, Director Asset Management Masdar Americas, said: “This agreement forms a part of Masdar’s growing portfolio in the US, reflecting our focus on scaling reliable, utility-scale clean power. We are appreciative of our growing partnership with Southern California Edison and our shared commitment to investing in new generation capacity to meet growing energy demand in California.”

“We are very pleased to support Southern California Edison’s clean energy goals and provide reliable and efficient energy to its customers from our operating BigBeau project,” said Jacqueline de Fresart, Associate Director of Origination and Power Marketing at EDF power solutions North America. “We are excited to partner with SCE again and look forward to more opportunities together.”

BigBeau is one of seven projects that Masdar and EDF power solutions agreed to develop in a partnership, with a combined capacity of 1.1GW.

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